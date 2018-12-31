Femi & The Gang unveil the 30 intern to feature in the Fired! Reality TV show

After weeks of pruning the tons of music, sport, fashion and artistic talents down to the best 30 at the auditions, Femi & The Gang finally unveiled the 30 interns to feature in the first season of the Fired! Reality show on Saturday 29th December 2018, at Best Western (BWC Hotels), V.I. Lagos.

At a colorful event, spiced with the live screening of the Liverpool vs Arsenal match, 10 members of the Femi & The Gang crew, making up the 10 Team Leads on the Fired! Reality TV show, assumed managerial roles in a live transfer market to buy 3 interns each from 30 finalists.

The 10 Team Leads comprising

#TeamAda

#TeamBimbo

#TeamBiola

#TeamBolar

#TeamEmma

#TeamNnamdi

#TeamOlisa

#TeamKelele and

#TeamLizzy; all experienced the transfer market nightmare, when each clash of interest between two or more Team Lead; presented the intern with an opportunity to make their choice of Team Lead without regards to offering price.

"Fired! Is a fusion of sport and entertainment in a reality show, where 30 interns will be mentored by 10 team leads in one office for 29 days. This show is created to discover the next rated OAP intern fired with the correct proportion of sport juice and next.

Winner smiles home with a cash prize of 5 Million naira, a car, and land a dream job opportunity as a member of Femi & The Gang. First runner up wins 3 Million naira while second runner up wins 1.5 Million naira."

Femi Obong-Daniels, Head of Stations, Cool FM, Wazobia FM & Nigeria Info and The Boss on the show said:

"I am excited to see these greatly talented interns feature in the first season of this show. The core objective of Fired! is to project all categories of talents to stardom on one platform. If you've got the fire and want to project it to the world, Fired! will greatly amplify your talent and training for you. It's simple: on this show, Interns either get fired up or get fired."

Fired! is set to air on cable & terrestrial TV, Radio & online; Q2 2019.

