The deceased identified as Pauline, was in her third year studying at the school when she was found on the roadside, Punch News confirms a day after the discovery.

It gathered from a person who resides around Commissioners’ Quarters close to the state government house in Awka, that an unknown vehicle dropped her there.

The incident is similar to other cases of suspected recorded in the past the resident says in the report by Punch.

"The corpse of the 300 level student of the university was dropped by the roadside around Commissioners’ Quarters by an unknown car.

"The true cause of her death has not been ascertained, but the corpse has been taken away by the police

“She was found dead without her underwear and eyes at a junction before Demonstration Primary and Secondary School, Commissioners’ Quarters, Awka, close to GRA Phase 3 Agu Awka, a suburb of the state capital.

"This is one in many deaths recorded among students of the university. My advice is for these girls to be mindful of the kind of men they go out with; they should be mindful of these men in flashy cars in town because all that glitters is not gold.”

According to Punch News, the event was also confirmed by a spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, Haruna Mohammed.