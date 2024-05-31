Female trader assaults man, threatens to kill him with axe, steals ₦100k in dispute

The defendant, whose address was not given, is facing a three-count charge of assault, threat to life and stealing. The Police prosecutor, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant, on February 18, around 4:30 pm, along Okitipupa -Irele Road in Okitipupa magisterial district, committed a felony.

Orogbemi said that the defendant, who had a mild argument with Enoch, assaulted him by slapping him on his face and punching him. He alleged that the defendant also threatened to kill the complaint with an axe and stole ₦100,000 from him during the mild fracas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecutor said that the offences were contrary to and punishable under Sections 351, 86 and 390 (9), Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him. The Chief Magistrate, Philip Akinlosetu, granted the defendant bail for ₦100,000 and two sureties in like sum.

ADVERTISEMENT