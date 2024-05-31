ADVERTISEMENT
Female trader assaults man, threatens to kill him with axe, steals ₦100k in dispute

News Agency Of Nigeria

The trader had a mild argument with the man, assaulted him by slapping him on his face and punching him.

Female trader threatens to kill man with axe, steals ₦100k during dispute [Shutterstock]
The defendant, whose address was not given, is facing a three-count charge of assault, threat to life and stealing. The Police prosecutor, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant, on February 18, around 4:30 pm, along Okitipupa -Irele Road in Okitipupa magisterial district, committed a felony.

Orogbemi said that the defendant, who had a mild argument with Enoch, assaulted him by slapping him on his face and punching him. He alleged that the defendant also threatened to kill the complaint with an axe and stole ₦100,000 from him during the mild fracas.

The prosecutor said that the offences were contrary to and punishable under Sections 351, 86 and 390 (9), Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him. The Chief Magistrate, Philip Akinlosetu, granted the defendant bail for ₦100,000 and two sureties in like sum.

He said that the sureties, who must be residents within the court jurisdiction, must present evidence of two years of tax payment made to the state government. The magistrate adjourned the case until June 14, for further hearing.

