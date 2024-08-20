ADVERTISEMENT
21-year-old student hired to pose as girlfriend for ₦15k found dead at dumpsite

Bayo Wahab

According to the police PRO, three days after the party, one Miss Blessing reported to the police that her roommate named Mojisola Awesu was missing.

The deceased, Mojisola Awesu. [Punch]
The deceased, Mojisola Awesu. [Punch]

Awesu was reported to have gotten the fake girlfriend deal through her friend and was expected to be paid ₦15,000.

But the deal did not go through as her body was found at a refuse dump in the Aleniboro area of Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

The Kwara Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, made this known in a statement on Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

The PRO said the student’s body was found by some labourers on August 12, 2024, after which the police visited the scene and identified the body before depositing it in the morgue.

The police spokesperson said one Miss Blessing later reported to the police that her roommate, named Mojisola Awesu was missing.

According to Ejire-Adeyemi, Blessing said Awesu left home to attend a party reportedly organised by students of two private universities in the state.

The statement reads in part, “According to the report, Miss Mojisola received a phone call on August 9, from Miss Timileyin, who informed her about an event organised by students of Summit University and Al-Hikmah University in Ilorin.

“Miss Timileyin introduced Mojisola to one Mr Adebayo Happiness, a student of Summit University, who allegedly invited her to the night party under the pretence of having her act as his girlfriend for a fee of ₦15,000.00.

“Upon her arrival in Ilorin, Miss Mojisola informed her roommate that she felt uncomfortable in the hotel she was lodged by Adebayo Happiness and noted that there was no party at the said location.”

The police said after Awesu had communicated with her roommate about the situation of things at the party, her phone became unreachable.

“Shortly after this communication, her phone was switched off and all subsequent efforts by Miss Blessing to reach her were unsuccessful,” the statement read.

Ejire-Adeyemi said an investigation has started on the matter and some suspects have been arrested.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

