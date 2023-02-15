Female pastor collapses on live TV right after praying against corruption (video)

The eastern African country said the national prayer was aimed to seek God's intervention to end, among other issues, the drought and hunger facing it.

It is reported that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, First Lady Rachel Ruto, the Second Lady Dorcas Gachagua were among the high-ranking government officials who graced the event together with several church leaders.

Pulse Ghana

The event was reportedly going on smoothly until it was disrupted after Pastor Sally of House of Grace Church in Nairobi collapsed unexpectedly on the podium.

The woman of God was among the clerics who were tasked to pray for various issues facing the country.

She had just finished praying against corruption in the Ruto-led government when she collapsed to the surprise of the large gathering.

“We come against the demon of corruption. We step on that serpent called corruption. We refuse it from our nation, from our hearts, from our businesses...we decree that Kenya will be a country of people who serve with integrity...,” Pastor Sally prayed.

A video shows her stepping aside to pave way for the next pastor to mount the platform. She then collapsed to the ground mysteriously.

However, security personnel and ushers quickly rushed to her aid and lifted her away to attend to her.

It remains unclear if the development was health-related or if it is the saying by Ghana’s former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo that “if you fight corruption, corruption will fight you” that manifested itself in such a dramatic way.