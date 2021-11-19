RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Female passenger dies as container falls on bus in Anambra

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra said an accident involving two vehicles at Amansea junction, by Awka-Enugu Expressway, claimed the life of a female passenger on Thursday night.

The Sector Commander of the corps, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, on Friday.

Irelewuyi said the accident could be attributed to a bad road in the area.

“The fatal crash involved an unidentified driver of a green Toyota Hiace commercial bus with registration number FGG 88 YG and an unidentified driver of a red Mercedes Truck with no registration number.

“Eyewitness report indicates that the truck driver was carrying a container heading to Enugu, while the commercial bus driver was heading towards Awka.

“Due to the bad road along that area, the truck was not stable and the container fell on the bus and crashed it.

“Seven persons were involved in the crash – six male adults and one female adult. Five passengers inside the bus sustained injuries.

“The female passenger was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku, Awka, and her body deposited at the hospital morgue,” he said.

While condoling with the family of the dead, the Sector Commander said that a road audit had been carried out on the Amansea road and forwarded to the appropriate quarters for government to act on it.

He also urged motorists to obey traffic regulations and maintain a safe speed limit to prevent road accidents.

