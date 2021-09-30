RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

FCT residents commend FG for approving paternity leave

A resident says the policy will encourage men to also play key roles in child upbringing.

FG approves paternity leave for male civil servants (Africatopsucess)
A cross section of FCT residents on Thursday, extolled the Federal Government’s approval of 14-days paternity leave for fathers of newborn and adopted babies.

Recommended articles

The residents spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, against the backdrop of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval of 14-days paternity leave.

The policy seeks to enable men to properly bond with their newborn babies or adopted ones.

Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, Head of Service of the Federation, had in her address on the initiative, explained that paternity leave was approved for men when their wives are delivered of their new babies.

A resident, Mr Mohammed Bashir, said that the responsibility of child care after child birth should not be left for mothers alone.

According to him, the policy initiative is apt, because it would encourage men to also play key roles in child upbringing after birth.

“I think the policy is a right step in the right direction, since sometimes children are left alone in the hands of people we do not even know.

“What is happening in this country today is because we do not have enough time to bring up children properly.

“It should not be the responsibility of women alone to look after their new born, men should have a stake in it, therefore, the government has really done what needs to be done,” he said.

Another resident, Mrs Eunice Modupe, a Civil Servant, commended the initiative.

She said it was a welcome idea, noting that, some men undergo trauma before and after child birth.

When we look at it, it is only the women that are given maternity leave, but in most cases men go through trauma too in the process of their child’s birth.

“Most often, when women go to the delivery room, men feel so traumatized than their wives. Obviously a mother that has just given birth cannot do anything.

“Men who do not have means to support their wife will benefit from such policy, because they can now assist their spouses during pregnancy and after child birth,” Modupe said.

In the same vein, Johnson Emmanuel, expressed appreciation to government for coming up with the policy, noting that, it would enable fathers bond with their new born.

“It is a welcome development, in terms of deepening relationship between the father and the child. The father can also help his wife to take care of their child together.

“There should be some space for the father to leave work and take care of the family,” Emmanuel said.

Bello Kajuru, a Civil Servant said, “It is a good policy for fathers to share quality time with their children and also, enable children know their parent as they grow.

“A father can also chart a way forward for his child as he or she grows,” Kajuru said.

On the other hand, Mr Ademiju Adelani, said that paternity leave should be designed to suit both fathers and mothers of newborns to enjoy the period also known as “Omugwo” together.

“Paternity leave for fathers is good on one hand and bad on the other hand; what will a 14-day leave do to impact on new-natal period “first four weeks” in the upbringing of new born.

“The policy should be tailored for both mothers and fathers to take care of their newborn together at the early stages of child birth,” Adelani said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 14 days paternity leave approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) seeks to encourage fathers to help ease pressure of attendant child care after birth.

