FCT Police raids criminal hideouts, arrests 307 suspects

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Benneth Igweh, said this during a media briefing on Monday in Abuja. He said that the suspects, consisting of 293 males and 14 females, were arrested when he led the tactical team of the command to raid the hideouts on Sunday.

Igweh said the team was made up of personnel of the newly-inaugurated “Operation Velvet”, initiated to raid marked black spots in the territory. The CP said the suspects were arrested in a marked black spot, “Gidan Dambe”, in the Dei-Dei-Zuba axis, where kidnappers from Niger, Kaduna, and other communities usually meet to relax.

He said one English Pistol with 15 rounds of live ammunition was recovered from one of the suspects who claimed to be personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Igweh said pistols, motorcycles, drugs of different makes, illicit substances, suspected to be Indian hemp, handsets of different makes, and other dangerous weapons were recovered from the suspects. He said that valuables suspected to have been stolen from innocent residents were also recovered.