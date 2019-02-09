A clip starts at the stairwell of a building believed to be the hospitality home. A hefty man in a black shirt prevents the dad from obstructing an ongoing arrest of his son.

On Saturday, February 2, 2018, two rape suspects, 28-year-old Razaq Oluwaseun Oke, and 25-year-old Don-Chima George, reportedly had sexual intercourse with the victim while she was unconscious.

In the video, it cannot be confirmed which of the pair is the son.

Protect women more

The Lagos State Police Command are aware of the sexual assault of the 23-year-old lady.

Its spokesperson CSP Chike Oti, has confirmed that the rape suspects have been arraigned at a Magistrate's court in the capital of Lagos, Ikeja. They were charged on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, with the offence of conspiracy and sexual assault by penetration that has amounted to rape.

Currently, they have been remanded at the Kirikiri Prison where they must wait to reappear in court again on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

In a post on Instagram yesterday, singer Adekunle Gold hopes the victim gets justice while he analyses that the responsibility of protecting women from rapists is everyone's obligation.

"This is not a women’s issue, this is everyone’s issue. Any and Everyone with a voice, I implore you to not quiet down online and offline until we see the resolution and this woman gets justice."