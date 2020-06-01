The video comes after the sad death of George Floyd, an African-American man from Minnesota in the United States of America on May 25, 2020, after a police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, leading to his death.

Floyd could be heard pleading for breath but the now dismissed officer didn’t care, not even the pleas of bystanders could trigger his senses.

The poor man’s death has attracted condemnation by various world influential people including the former president of US Barrack Obama and his successor Donald Trump who has ordered an investigation and into the incident, as well as other African leaders.

The heartbreaking incident has ignited a series of protests particularly among African-American who are calling for justice for their deceased compatriot and an end to racism.

Brutalities across the world at the hands of security officials who are said to be civilian-friendly and are supposed to protect them is on the increase, so some people seem to have been disillusioned and would rather take their destiny into their own hands.

Watch the video below of the man training his son to protect himself against police brutality: