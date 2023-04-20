The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Father starves children to d*ath after accusing them of theft

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect kept the deceased in solitary confinement for more than three months.

Ogunfadeke, who was arrested on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Ibiade, Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of Ogun State by men of the State Security Network, otherwise known as the Amotekun Corps, was said to have locked up his children in solitary confinement for stealing.

The corps’ State Commander, David Akinremi, confirmed the suspect’s arrest in Abeokuta, Ogun capital.

It was gathered that the suspect, a father of three, after accusing the deceased of theft, locked them in solitary confinement without food and water for over three months. The situation reportedly led to the death of two of the children.

Sources familiar with the incident said the suspect had been maltreating the children aged 16, 17 and 18 since he took custody of them following his crashed marriage with their mother, Busola Otusegun.

“One of the three children came across his aunt in Ibiade where he currently lives with his father (suspect) and narrated their experience with their father which led to the death of his two elder siblings – Yusuf Ogunfadeke (18) and Dasola Ogunfadeke (17) between April and June 2022 in Ijebu-Ode where they were all living with the suspect until he relocated back to Ibiade.

“According to him (the child), their father chained and locked them in solitary confinement without food and water for over three months which led to the death of the two siblings but he miraculously survived the ordeal,” the Amotekun chief stated.

Speaking further, the Amotekun commandant said the suspect, when interrogated, admitted the alleged confinement of the children for months, but denied not feeding them and being responsible for their death.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

