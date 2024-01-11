Father seeks help from River Govt after losing 5 children in boat mishap

The commercial boat, which he drove, capsized in the Andoni-Bonny waterway, resulting in the drowning of at least 11 of its passengers. Festus was returning his children to Ngo Town from his village after the Christmas and New Year celebrations when tragedy struck.

“We went to celebrate Christmas with my people, and on my way back with my family, I decided to carry people in my boat because they had no means of travelling.

“Unfortunately, the boat capsized and there was no rescue in sight. Eleven persons, including my sons and daughters lost their lives in the process,’’ he said.

A visibly-devastated, Festus expressed profound agony at the loss of his children.

“In my presence, my children died. In my presence, everything in my life – phone, money, boat, business – was lost.

“I have lost everything, and I don’t even know how to begin anew.