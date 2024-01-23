ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Deceased Chrisland student's father says she died before reaching the hospital

Damilare Famuyiwa

Recall that on February 9, 2023, the 12-year-old deceased was allegedly electrocuted, during the school’s inter-house sports activities held in Agege Stadium.

The deceased., Whitney Adeniran
The deceased., Whitney Adeniran

Recommended articles

Adeniran stated this at the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja on Monday, January 22, 2024.

Recall that on February 9, 2023, the 12-year-old deceased was allegedly electrocuted, during the school’s inter-house sports activities held in Agege Stadium.

Following the incident, the Lagos State Government had on March 31, arraigned Chrisland School Limited, Opebi, and its principal, vice principal, and two others over the death of Whitney.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were arraigned before Justice Oyindamola Ogala. The defendants are Ademoye Adewale, (Cotton candy vendor), Kuku Fatai, Belinda Amao (Principal), and Victoria Nwatu.

The defendants are standing trial on two counts bordering on involuntary manslaughter as well as reckless and negligent acts preferred against them by the state.

At the resumed hearing of the trial on Monday, Adeniran who is the first prosecution witness said he was informed by the school nurse that his daughter was already dead before she was taken to the hospital.

The Nurse said she tried all she could but that Whitney had already died before taking her out of the stadium.

“She said her eyes had already dilated, but that she could not pronounce her dead because she was not a doctor,” he told the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked if Whitney was absent from school on February 2, 2023, due to illness.

Adeniran replied,” Yes, she was absent from school, but she was not ill.”

The witness said that on January 20, 2023, the school had called his wife (the deceased’s mother), to inform her that Whitney was ill, adding that his daughter was then taken to Inland Specialist Hospital at Ikeja and the doctor prescribed some drugs for her to be taken and the dosage but that he didn’t know the name of the drugs.

When asked if he knew the name of the drugs, he explained that he got to know the name of the drugs from the doctor’s report obtained from the hospital issued on February 16, 2023.

Adeniran mentioned the names of the drugs as nitrazepam, 5mg and amitriptyline, 12.5mg which he read from an exhibit before the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked if he was informed by the Agege Central Hospital and Diagnostic Limited that the deceased died of cardiac arrest, the witness replied that he was informed that she died of cardiac arrest.

He told the court that he could not remember anybody informing him that oxygen was administered to her at the hospital.

The witness also told the court that he could not remember if the school nurse mentioned anything about applying cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the deceased.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EU, Oxfam project boosts food security for over 42,000 households in Taraba

EU, Oxfam project boosts food security for over 42,000 households in Taraba

Lagos Task Force seizes 355 more commercial motorcycles

Lagos Task Force seizes 355 more commercial motorcycles

Police launches 'No Chance 4 One Chance' campaign to fight kidnapping threats

Police launches 'No Chance 4 One Chance' campaign to fight kidnapping threats

Ibadan residents decry difficulties at NIMC, call for improved services

Ibadan residents decry difficulties at NIMC, call for improved services

Full list of Africa's top 20 billionaires in 2024 according to Forbes

Full list of Africa's top 20 billionaires in 2024 according to Forbes

Emir of Gaya threatens to punish ward, village heads for breach of peace within community

Emir of Gaya threatens to punish ward, village heads for breach of peace within community

Ogun Assembly impeaches Speaker Oluomo over financial misappropriation, elects Elemide

Ogun Assembly impeaches Speaker Oluomo over financial misappropriation, elects Elemide

OAUSTECH staff protest over non-payment of minimum wage and wage awards

OAUSTECH staff protest over non-payment of minimum wage and wage awards

Gov Mutfwang declares 24-hour curfew in Plateau LG as security worsens

Gov Mutfwang declares 24-hour curfew in Plateau LG as security worsens

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oluwaseun Bello [GoFundMe]

Nigerian graduate of cybersecurity in UK dies on new year's day

4 security guards allegedly steals employers' bus worth ₦8.5m, 400 solar panels

4 security guards allegedly steals employers' bus worth ₦8.5m, 400 solar panels

Three of the passengers died at the hospital (image used for illustration) [Braun International]

8 passengers involved in Osun road crash on Tuesday morning, 1 survives

Man in handcuffs

Father of six arrested while trying to sell 6-yr-old son for ₦20m to raise others