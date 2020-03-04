A father of six, Mr Felix Edore has reportedly committed suicide in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, Punch reports.

Edore was said to have taken his life after he found out that his wife of over 16 years allegedly cheated on him.

The 48-yr-old man, who was a cab driver reportedly ingested Sniper on Friday, February 28, 2020. He was thereafter rushed to a private hospital, but doctors could not save him. Edore died on Saturday, February 29.

A source who spoke to Punch on the incident said, “The cab driver, who used to shuttle between Abraka-Eku and Sapele, took his life because of his wife.”

A resident of the area, who spoke on the condition of anonymity described the deceased as an easy-going man, who was passionate about his job.

Another resident simply as Mama Rita told Punch that “Felix decided to end it all when he suspected that his wife was indulging in extra-marital affairs.

She said, “The deceased was married to the wife and they had six children; the man was always complaining of his wife’s alleged infidelity and most times they would quarrel over it, and he was always saying he would kill himself because of her infidelity.

“So, that day, we never knew that he had bought the Sniper insecticide and before we knew what was happening, he drank the insecticide in his car and people, who saw him, raised the alarm; that was how we found out and rushed him to hospital, but he died on Saturday.