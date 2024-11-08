49-year-old father of 6 lands in jail, confesses to drug trafficking for 6 years

The convict was arraigned before Justice Ayokunle Faji, on November 1, by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on a two-count charge bordering on illegal deal in restricted narcotics. He pleaded guilty to the charge.

Counsel to the defendant had prayed the court to temper justice with mercy, saying his client is a first offender. He added that he would turn a new leaf.

Delivering judgment on Friday, Justice Faji noted that the convict, a father of six, had been unlawfully selling drugs for the past six years as a means of livelihood. He subsequently sentenced him to a term of nine months in prison on count one, and nine months on count two.

ADVERTISEMENT

He held that the terms shall run concurrently from the date of arrest. The Prosecutor, Korinjo Aondofa, had reviewed the facts of the case after his arraignment, and tendered several documents in support of his case.

Some of the documents included: a request for scientific aid form, a packaging of substance form, a statement of the convict, bulk of the substance, and a transparent pouch. He prayed the court to convict and proceed to sentence the defendant based on his plea and evidence of prosecution.

The court, accordingly, convicted the defendant as charged. The convict, the prosecutor said, was caught with A181g of cannabis and 4.48g of Methamphetamine, both categorised as banned narcotics similar to cocaine and heroin in the NDLEA schedule.