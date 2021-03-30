DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, the Police Public Relation Officer of state Command, said in a statement in Yola.

Nguroje said that the suspect was a resident of Demsawo ward in Yola North Local Government Area and was arrested on March 29.

The statement read in part: “The Adamawa State police command on 29/3/2021 apprehended 47-year-old suspect for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl.

“The suspect, after investigation, was revealed to be a father of six and a neighbour to the victim’s parent living in the same compound, at Demsawo ward in Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa.

“The suspect took advantage of his neighbour’s absence and lured their 9-year-old daughter into his room where he sexually assaulted her.

“Luckily, her cries attracted the attention of a good samaritan in the compound, who immediately called the attention of other neighbours that led to the arrest of the suspect by the police,” Nguroje said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Aliyu Adamu, had urged parents to closely monitor their kids and select types of environment to live with their families.

Adamu commended the good samaritans for exposing and making it impossible for criminal of such ugly act to escape arrest.

The commissioner, therefore, directed further investigations into the case for immediate action.