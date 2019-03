According to an eyewitness, the suspect, identified as James Otuneruke, has been luring the kids with pastries, soft drinks and noodles for over four months.

It was also gathered that at times he bribes them with N200 so as not to tell anyone.

Further investigation revealed that the married father of two has infected the victims with Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD).

The matter has been taken to the State police headquarters and the Human Rights Commission in the state has been informed.