Father loses 3 children to building collapse in Jigawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The incident was reported at Birnikudu division by the father of the children.

An illustrative image of a collapsed building. [Punch]
An illustrative image of a collapsed building. [Punch]

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Lawan Shiisu, who confirmed the incident in Dutse, said three others survived the incident.

Shiisu said the incident was reported at Birnikudu division by the father of the children, Ahmad Isah of Kafar Bai quarters, on Tuesday.

“Today, at about 12:05 p.m., one Ahmad Isah of Kofar Bai quarters, Birnin Kudu LGA reported at Brinin Kudu Division that one of the rooms in his house had collapsed.

“On receipt of the tragic report, a team of policemen raced to the scene and in conjunction with good samaritan launched a rescue operation and were able to evacuate seven persons.

“The victims were quickly rushed to the Birninkudu General Hospital for medical attention,” Shiisu said.

He explained that on arrival, the attending physician confirmed that three of the seven were dead.

The PPRO gave the names of the deceased as Khalifa Ahmad, 13, Tijjani Ahmad, 12, and Rabiu Ahmad, also 12.

According to him, the remains of the dead have been handed over to their family for burial, while the four surviving victims have been admitted and are responding to treatment.

News Agency Of Nigeria

