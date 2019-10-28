A man identified as Ayobami Isiaka is presently in police custody for slamming his one-year-old daughter on the floor, after which her head shattered.

Operatives of the Lagos Police Command had arrested Isiaka for allegedly killing his daughter, Nana, at Ijaye, in the Isheri area of the state.

In a statement made available to the public, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, said the incident happened when a disagreement occurred between Ayobami and his wife.

The suspect, according Elkana, forcefully took Nana from the mother and slammed her on the ground.

Elkana said Nana, whose head was shattered, died on the spot, adding that Ayobami’s brother reported the incident to the police.

Punch reports that the suspect who was almost lynched by a mob after the incident, will be charged with murder.