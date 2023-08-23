ADVERTISEMENT
Father kills, burns son’s corpse for harvesting his cassava in Akwa Ibom

Damilare Famuyiwa

Following his arrest, the suspect confessed to killing his son with a machete, after which he said he dumped his corpse in an abandoned pit toilet in his compound to conceal the crime.

The suspect would be charged to court for prosecution at the conclusion of ongoing investigations.
Uko, who hailed from Ebe Ikpe village in the Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, was nabbed after the incident was reported by the village head, Chief Akpan Aniekan, and the council chairman, Sylvester Akpan.

Disclosing this development to journalists on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, Akwa Ibom Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko Macdon said the suspect had confessed to killing his son with a machete and that he burnt and dumped his corpse in an abandoned pit toilet in his compound to conceal the act.

His words: “One Chief Akpan Aniekan, the village head of Ebe Ikpe village in the company of one Sylvester Akpan, the village council chairman reported that one Innocent Uko of Ebe Ikpe village in Essein Udim Local Government Area, used a machete and killed his son, Boniface, aged 26 years, burnt the corpse and dumped the carcass of the deceased in an abandoned pit toilet in his compound to conceal the act.

“On the strength of the report, police operatives in Essien Udim Divisional Headquarters visited the scene. The deceased’s burnt corpse has been deposited at the morgue. The suspect was arrested and has confessed to killing the deceased, his son on the grounds of bad character and incessant harassment and embarrassment.”

The police spokesperson added that the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution at the conclusion of ongoing investigations.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

