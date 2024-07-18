Father scolds 19-year-old son, beats him to death with shovel, Police begin probe

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday. The spokesperson said that the Alagbado Police Division received a report on Tuesday, of the alleged crime.

He said: “At about 12:00 pm on July 5, at about 2:00 pm, one Olumide gave his son, Adeyemi a deep cut under moderate correction, at his right hand side with a shovel over an undisclosed offence.”

Hundeyin said that the young man sustained injury as a result of the impact of the shovel attack.

“The young man was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“But when the injury became serious, he was taken to the General Hospital Ikeja, where he gave up the ghost as a result of tetanus infection, as confirmed by the doctor on duty.

“The scene was visited by detectives of the division.