ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Father bags life sentence for sexually assaulting his 3 female children by penetration

News Agency Of Nigeria

The conduct of the defendant was despicable, morally corrupt incestuous and against the order of nature.

Father bags life sentence for sexually assaulting his 3 female children by penetration [Dataphyte]
Father bags life sentence for sexually assaulting his 3 female children by penetration [Dataphyte]

Recommended articles

The children were aged 5, 7 and 9. Delivering judgment, Justice Abiola Soladoye, held that the evidence of the respective prosecution witnesses were believable and truthful. Soladoye, however, said that their evidence established the offence of sexual assault by penetration and not defilement.

According to her, the evidence of the three survivors was corroborated by the investigative police officer and their mother.

He said: “Upon careful review of the evidence before the court, the children did not say their father inserted his penis into their ‘bum bum’, they only said he touched their ‘bum bum’.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I observed the three of them. They did not lie about their father, they did not say he used his penis, he only used his fingers.

“The children gave unshaken testimonies on how their father fiddled with their innocence multiple times by inserting his fingers into their vaginas.

“The wife of the defendant, in her testimony said the children complained of pain in their private and she was informed at the Mirabel Medical Centre that the children had been sexually assaulted.”

The judge added that the defendant was desperate to distance himself from the allegation by denying the offences.

According to her: “To the mind of this court, I do not believe his narration though he denied fiddling his daughters but his testimony did not add up.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His narration shows how desperate he is to get out of the charge against his children.

“The court holds that there was penetration as oral and documentary evidence before the court pointed to the fact that defendant messed around with the purity of his three children.”

Soladoye said the conduct of the defendant was despicable, morally corrupt incestuous and against the order of nature. The judge, who said the prosecution failed to establish the three-count bordering on defilement, thereafter changed it to sexual assault by penetration and convicted him on each of the counts.

She also convicted Oladimeji of the fourth count charge of sexual assault by penetration and sentenced him to life imprisonment on each count. The sentence, the judge held, would run concurrently.

Soladoye said that the name of the convict is registered in the Lagos State Sexual Offences Register. The state counsel, Olufunke Adegoke called five witnesses in proof of its case while the convict testified as a sole witness.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG wants investigation concluded before making statement on Ibadan explosion

FG wants investigation concluded before making statement on Ibadan explosion

Sacked 16 Plateau lawmakers move to resume legislative duties

Sacked 16 Plateau lawmakers move to resume legislative duties

Tinubu meets CAN leadership

Tinubu meets CAN leadership

CDS says military will intensify use of non-kinetic operations in counter-insurgency

CDS says military will intensify use of non-kinetic operations in counter-insurgency

Federal Government set to launch Nigerian Education Loans Fund for tertiary students

Federal Government set to launch Nigerian Education Loans Fund for tertiary students

Billionaire Otedola acquires stake in Dangote cement

Billionaire Otedola acquires stake in Dangote cement

Ogun State to generate ₦240bn revenue in 2024, aims for economic independence

Ogun State to generate ₦240bn revenue in 2024, aims for economic independence

Kwara Police Commissioner affirms UNILORIN’s cultism-free status, pledges continued support

Kwara Police Commissioner affirms UNILORIN’s cultism-free status, pledges continued support

Nigerian Navy hands over 60 bags of seized Indian hemp worth ₦120m to NDLEA in Lagos

Nigerian Navy hands over 60 bags of seized Indian hemp worth ₦120m to NDLEA in Lagos

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fire guts mechanic workshop in Onitsha-Enugu Expressway in Ogidi, Anambra

Fire guts mechanic workshop in Onitsha-Enugu Expressway in Ogidi, Anambra

Tragedy strikes as fire claims 7 family members in Kano State [Naija News]

Tragedy strikes as fire claims 7 family members in Kano State

Court orders arrest of mother of twins who won't allow their father see them

Court orders arrest of mother of twins who won't allow their father see them

Oluwaseun Bello [GoFundMe]

Nigerian graduate of cybersecurity in UK dies on new year's day