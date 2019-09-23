The Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Ibrahim, made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen on Monday, September 23, 2019 in Maiduguri.

Abdullahi said that the suspect was arrested on Aug. 29 at Bulabulin-Allajeri area in the outskirt of Maiduguri.

He said that an elderly woman assisted the victim and reported the matter to the command after the suspect severally had canal knowledge of her.

Abdullahi added that preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect had been sleeping with the girl for the past one year.

“The suspect,who is married with two wives,often sneaks into the victim’s room while she is asleep and force himself on her.

“The victim said that the suspect had first forced himself on her when she was 14-years, and continued to do so until his arrest.

“The suspect threatened to harm the victim, if she told anyone about his sexual escapade,” Ibrahim said.

He said that in spite of the victim's horrible experience, she remained silent for the past one year.

Ibrahim added that investigations into case was in progress while the suspect would soon be arraign in court.