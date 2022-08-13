RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Father arrested for allegedly kidnapping, killing his daughter in Kogi

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police in Kogi have arrested a father suspected of kidnapping and killing his 15-year-old daughter in Kogi.

He added one other suspect has been declared wanted.

According to the police Spokesman, the suspects work with the Federal Polytechnic Idah.

Miss Sherrifah was reportedly kidnapped on Aug. 4, at the family residence in Okenya along Itayi street, Igalamela/Odolu Local Government area of Kogi.

“The girl’s remains was only discovered few days later already mutilated and some parts missing,” he said.

Ovye-Aya said that investigation had commenced, including efforts to apprehend the third suspect, whose name was given as Adah.

“The State Commissioner of Police (CP), Edward Egbuka has ordered for a thorough investigation into the case and manhunt for Adah, now at large.

“In compliance with the CP’s order, the matter has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department in Lokoja,” he added.

Ovye-Aya assured that the command would conduct very thorough investigation into the matter to unravel the circumstances behind the girl’s death.

