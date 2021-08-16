RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Farmer wears Army camouflage to rob filling station of N1.3m in Benue

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered that a farmer, Edward Tyoyila, aka, ”Speedoo” be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly stealing N1.3m from a filling station.

Farmer wears Army camouflage to rob filling station of N1.3m in Benue/Illustration. [thenigerialawyer]
Farmer wears Army camouflage to rob filling station of N1.3m in Benue/Illustration. [thenigerialawyer]

The police charged Tyoyila with conspiracy and armed robbery.

Recommended articles

Magistrate Erdoo Ter did not take the plea of the defendant for want in jurisdiction.

Erdoo ordered that Tyoyila be remanded in the Makurdi Correctional centre pending legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Aug 23 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp James Ewache told the court that a petition was written to the Commissioner of Police Benue Command by Obodozie Chijioke, Manager of Tonimas filling station on June 16.

Ewache alleged that the suspect dressed in Army Camouflage robbed the filling station at gunpoint.

During investigation, he said that the suspect confessed to the crime while his accomplices Paul Agber, Terfa Ternenge, are at large.

He said investigation into the matter was still ongoing and prayed the court for an adjournment.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 6(b) and 1(1)(2)(a)(b) of the robbery and firearms special provision Act 2004.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

President Buhari hails Zambia election as victory of people power

You’re pillar of unity, Atiku tells Babangida at 80

Bauchi govt to recruit more doctors to strengthen healthcare delivery

Attack on Kaduna community leaves 3 dead, 1 injured

NYSC to corps members: Calm down, security has improved in Borno

Buhari greets ex-President Ibrahim Babangida at 80

President Buhari signs Petroleum Industry Bill into law

Boko Haram surrender an opportunity that should be harnessed - Zulum

Otedola opens up on how he helped Jonathan become President when Yar'adua was dying