Farmer pours insecticide into 9 wells to prevent herders from his farm

The police in Yobe on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a farmer, Mohammad Mohammad, 25, for allegedly poisoning nine wells in Kasesa village near Damaturu.

Farmer pours insecticide into 9 wells to prevent herders from his farm. (Photo used as illustration).
ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, the Command Spokesman disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu.

”On May 25, he poured insecticide into nine wells which are sources of water to residents and herds in the area.

“When we collected the well water as sample and conducted laboratory analysis, we discovered that they were contaminated with fecal Coliforms, which can cause cholera , typhoid and other water borne diseases.

“Therefore, we identified and arrested the suspect today. He will be charged to court soon,” Abdulkarim said.

The spokesman said Mohammed confessed to committing the offence, but said his intention was to deter herders from invading his farm.

Abdulkarim said the command was also making efforts to arrest the herdsmen and charge them with alleged criminal trespassing.

He advised farmers and herders to avoid acts capable of inciting violence.

