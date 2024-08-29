Farmer lures 8-year-old girl to his room and rapes her, court adjourns case

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) charged Sunday with rape, contrary to section 257 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law. The presiding judge, Michael Bawa, declined to take the plea of Sunday for lack of jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Bawa directed the prosecutor to forward duplicate copies of the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice. He adjourned the matter until September 26 for further mention.

Earlier, the NSCDC prosecutor, Marcus Audu told the court that the complainant, Judith Jonathan reported the matter at the corps’ office in Kafanchan on August 8.

