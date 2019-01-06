He keeps them at his home in Gatumba, located close to the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Albert takes up the responsibility of nurturing crocs in order to protect them from going extinct in Burundi.

He tells the BBC News that the animals are under threat from hunters who seek them for meal purposes.

"After the death of President Ndadaye in 1994, when I fled to Gatumba, I saw that crocodiles were being killed to be eaten.

"It made me sad and I wanted to protect them. I asked the fishermen and hunters who were tracking them to bring them to me," Ngendera Albert reveals in a documentary produced by the BBC.

The assassination of Burundi's President Melchior Ndadaye, in a 1993 coup, draws compassionate Albert to the path of protecting crocs.

Alongside the issue of global warming, the subject of wildlife conservation is also a topic that is getting attention globally.

In a report published by Geographical in December 2018, "an estimated 27,000 elephants and 100,000 pangolins are slaughtered every year."

Rhinos who are the main merchandise in ivory trade are also under threat in South Africa where at least three of the animals are killed daily.