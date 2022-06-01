RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Farmer bags 10-year jail term for rapping teenager

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Ado-Ekiti High Court on Wednesday sentenced a 29- year- old farmer, Tobi Owajulu to 10 years imprisonment for raping a 17-year-old girl.

Farmer bags 10-year jail term for rapping teenager. (VanguardNGR)
Farmer bags 10-year jail term for rapping teenager. (VanguardNGR)

The police charged Owajulu on June 12, 2021 with rape contrary to Section 31(2) of the Child’s Rights Law, Cap. R7, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

Recommended articles

Delivering Judgment, Justice Adeniyi Familoni, held that the prosecution proved the rape against Uwajulu beyond reasonable doubt.

Familoni, did not give the convict an option to pay a fine.

”The convict richly deserves the legal consequence of his misdeed. Therefore, Owajulu Tobi is hereby sentenced to ten (10) years imprisonment without any option of fine’’ he concluded.

To proof his case, the prosecutor, Taiwo Ajibulu called five witnesses and tendered statements of the defendant, medical report, and underwear as exhibits.

The convict spoke through his counsel, Gbenga Abiola in his own defence, but called no witness.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Group seeks Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

2023: Group seeks Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

FEC approves N8.3bn for police operational vehicles, equipment

FEC approves N8.3bn for police operational vehicles, equipment

PDP primary: Why I didn't support Saraki - Dino Melaye

PDP primary: Why I didn't support Saraki - Dino Melaye

Soldiers not involved in Kidnap of Methodist Prelate in Abia – Army

Soldiers not involved in Kidnap of Methodist Prelate in Abia – Army

Pakistan ban lions, donkeys, other animals at political rallies

Pakistan ban lions, donkeys, other animals at political rallies

How 70-yr-old man allegedly defiled, impregnated 16-yr-old girl- Medic

How 70-yr-old man allegedly defiled, impregnated 16-yr-old girl- Medic

APC governors divided over consensus candidate, search continues

APC governors divided over consensus candidate, search continues

Former Anambra Chief Judge, Umeadi emerges APGA’s presidential candidate

Former Anambra Chief Judge, Umeadi emerges APGA’s presidential candidate

Buhari planning to impose president on us – Dino Melaye warns Nigerians

Buhari planning to impose president on us – Dino Melaye warns Nigerians

Trending

Okada riders storm Abuja estate, set houses on fire over colleagues' death

Okada riders storm Abuja estate, set houses on fire over colleagues' death [Punch]

History made as Man rides bike from London to Lagos

Adekunle Adeyanju

A researcher claims her profile photo was sexually assaulted on a metaverse platform

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

14-year-old S1 student delivers, hides baby in bush for 3 days

Newborn baby