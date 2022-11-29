Farmer, 25, remanded for allegedly raping teenager

The NSCDC prosecutor, Mr Marcus Audu, told the court that the matter was referred to the corps office by the Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Kafanchan on Nov.18.

Audu said the accused person lured the girl into his room at Mabushi, Zango Kataf Local Government Area of the state, and forcefully had sex with her.

The presiding judge, Michael Bawa, however, did not take the accused person’s plea on the grounds that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Bawa directed the prosecutor to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.