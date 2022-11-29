RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Farmer, 25, remanded for allegedly raping teenager

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Kafanchan Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna State has ordered the remand of a 25-year-old farmer, Istifanus Musa, in a correctional centre for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl.

Musa was charged by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) with rape, contrary to section 289 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The NSCDC prosecutor, Mr Marcus Audu, told the court that the matter was referred to the corps office by the Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Kafanchan on Nov.18.

Audu said the accused person lured the girl into his room at Mabushi, Zango Kataf Local Government Area of the state, and forcefully had sex with her.

The presiding judge, Michael Bawa, however, did not take the accused person’s plea on the grounds that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Bawa directed the prosecutor to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He, thereafter adjourned the matter until Dec.12 for further mention.

