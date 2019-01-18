Farmcrowdy opens the year with new prices for poultry farm units

Farmcrowdy﻿, Nigeria’s foremost digital agricultural tech company founded by serial entrepreneur, Onyeka Akumah, has been effectively empowering farmers by providing farm input, training, finance and successfully increasing farmers’ income by an average of 80% since 2016 through their digital platform.

Since inception, Farmcrowdy has empowered over 7,000 farmers across 10 states in Nigeria, has a record of over 20,000 farm sponsorships from all over the world, over 64,000 farm followers and has reared over One Million chickens through its poultry farms.

This year, the digital agricultural platform has decided to make good on its promise of enabling everyone to participate in the achievement of global food security by lowering the barrier of entry into the agriculture space. For the first time since inception, the company has launched a Poultry Farm for only 50,000 NGN per farm unit with a Return After Harvest (RAH) of 11% and a 6-month farm cycle. This is a huge slash from the previous price of 96,000 NGN.

Farmcrowdy closed the previous year 2018 with sold-out farm units on all crops and chickens and was the recipient of numerous awards including Digital Business of the Year 2018 by the Global African Business Awards (GABA) in Ethiopia, they were conferred with the National Productivity Order of Merit Award 2018 by His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, awarded with the Best African AgriTech Solutions Awards at the Apps Africa Innovation Awards 2018 in South Africa, AgriTech Company of the Year 2018 at the Meet the Farmers Conference in Dubai, one of the Top 100 Fastest Growing SMEs in Nigeria in 2018 by BusinessDay and AgriTech Company of the Year Award at the Nigeria Technology Awards 2018.

Onyeka Akumah, the Founder and CEO of Farmcrowdy says that Farmcrowdy’s primary mission is to enable everyone participate in the achievement of global food security by encouraging every individual to contribute to the agriculture landscape by becoming a digital farmer.

Regardless of nationality, race, culture or status, you too can now sponsor and empower a rural farmer.

Curious about how to sponsor a farm? The process is easy:

1. Visit the online platform www.farmcrowdy.com OR download Farmcrowdy’s mobile app on Google Play Store https://bit.ly/2mZeZiB or the iOS App Store https://apple.co/2M6BsD4

2. Register as a farm sponsor

3. Select a farm type and any number of farm units you want.

4. Sponsor as many farm units as you want.

After sponsorship, you will get video and picture updates on a monthly basis showing you the progress on your farm.

