RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Fani-Kayode withdraws case against estranged wife

News Agency Of Nigeria

Former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, on Thursday, withdrew an attempted murder suit filed against his estranged wife, Ms Precious Chikwendu.

Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife docked for alleged attempted murder (TheSun)
Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife docked for alleged attempted murder (TheSun)

Prosecution counsel, John Ijagbemi, told Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court, Abuja shortly after the matter was called for the defendants to take a plea.

Read Also

“The matter was slated for re-arraignment of the defendants today.

“However, we want to plead to your lordship for the withdrawal of the case,” he said.

Ijagbemi informed that the FCT Commissioner of Police was in receipt of a letter from the nominal complainant (Fani-Kayode) about his intention to withdraw the case.

He said the withdrawal of the charge was provided for in Section 108 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.

After lawyer to Ms Chikwendu and others, Peter Abang, did not oppose the request, Justice Ekwo dismissed the suit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the amended 14-count charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/01/2022 dated and filed on April 28, Chikwendu was the 2nd defendant in the matter.

Other defendants in the trial include Emmanuel Anakan, Prisca Chikwendu and Osakwe Azubuike as 1st, 3rd and 4th defendants respectively, while others are said to be at large.

Speaking to newsmen after the sitting, Abang described the withdrawal of the suit as “a welcomed development.”

On his part, Ijagbemi said “the complainant, via the prosecution, has the unfettered power to withdraw a charge before the court.”

He said with the provision of ACJA, 2015, a charge could be withdrawn even until judgment against any of the defendants or accused persons standing trial before the court.

The lawyer said the ex-minister, in his withdrawal of case letter, informed that “the whole family members had sat and amicably resolved the matter without any rancour or recourse to previous occurrences and they are happily standing and living together in love and in harmony

“And we, being an institution of government saddled with the responsibility of protection of lives and property, seeking peace and order in the society including individual family, we are glad to apply for the withdrawal of this case against the defendants.

“You all know that it is the family that is really involved and we are interested in the peace and tranquility of the family and that is why we have withdrawn it and it is our pleasure.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: How political parties can substitute guber candidates - INEC

2023: How political parties can substitute guber candidates - INEC

ASUU to sue FG over registration of CONUA, NAMDA

ASUU to sue FG over registration of CONUA, NAMDA

Lalong hails Plateau indigene, CSP Amah, for rejecting $200,000 bribe

Lalong hails Plateau indigene, CSP Amah, for rejecting $200,000 bribe

4 corps members to repeat service year in Bauchi

4 corps members to repeat service year in Bauchi

2023: Stop campaign of columny against Tinubu – Yoruba group advises Obi’s supporters

2023: Stop campaign of columny against Tinubu – Yoruba group advises Obi’s supporters

Father Mbaka speaks on prophecy against Peter Obi’s presidency

Father Mbaka speaks on prophecy against Peter Obi’s presidency

Okowa, Oshiomhole clash over poll violence allegation

Okowa, Oshiomhole clash over poll violence allegation

Nigerians celebrate Independence Day on twitter: The hashtags, messages & wishes

Nigerians celebrate Independence Day on twitter: The hashtags, messages & wishes

7 shot as hunters, thugs, vigilantes invade Dangote Cement factory

7 shot as hunters, thugs, vigilantes invade Dangote Cement factory

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Lady

Lady closely misses death while using loaded gun for TikTok video (watch)

Bereaved father

Bereaved father almost lynched to death for carrying his child’s corpse

Manhood

Bolt driver recounts how a lady held his manhood to avoid paying

Police investigate death of man mauled by dogs.

Police investigate death of man mauled by dogs