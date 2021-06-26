Fani-Kayode blasts those justifying Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga’s murder

Ataga was stabbed to death by Chidinma Ojukwu, a 21-year-old undergraduate of the University of Lagos.

Following her arrest, Ojukwu said that she had been in a romantic relationship with Ataga for about four months.

The undergraduate who was arrested at her parents’ residence in the Yaba area of Lagos told the police that she and Ataga were “having fun” when an argument broke out and she stabbed him twice.

However, some comments on social media over the matter tend to justify Ataga’s death as many argued that he ‘deserved what he got’ because he cheated on his wife.

In his reaction to this, Fani-Kayode in a series of tweets on Saturday condemned those justifying Ataga’s murder, saying the fact that he had a romantic relationship with a 21-yr-old student does not mean he should be butchered.

He tweeted, “Mr. Usifo Ataga was butchered in cold blood. The fact that he went to a hotel to sleep with a 21 year old woman does not mean he deserves to be butchered. He was slaughtered and gutted like a barbecue pig in an abbatoir and his blood was drained simply because he has a high libido and a weakness for women. Some people are now trying to rationalise his murder and justify it and they are claiming that he “deserved what he got!” This is utterly shameful.

“This man was BUTCHERED in cold-blood by a cowardly, worthless, dangerous, conflicted, psychotic, drug-crazed, sociopathic, psychopathic, predatory, wicked, heartless prostitute & monstrous sex maniac who stole his money after cutting his throat and slicing open his stomach.

“She watched him die slowly and probably enjoyed every minute of it as the demons in her rejoiced and screamed “hail satan!”. This was a triumph for the devil & no-one else & the man was the victim whilst this heartless Dalilah and Jezebel that gutted him was the predator.

Pulse Nigeria

“Mr. Ataga leaves behind his parents, his wife and his two beautiful children. Can you imagine what they must be going through right now. Who will speak for him and who will fight for them? Who will ensure that justice is served?

“The bitch from hell that murdered him deserves to be prosecuted to the fullest, convicted of first degree murder & hanged by the neck until she is dead according to the law. She must pay the price for what she has done otherwise it will encourage others to do the same.”