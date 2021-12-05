Family silent on cause of death as Lucky Igbinedion’s mum is slated for burial on Friday

According to the funeral programme released by the family on Saturday, December 4, 2021, the 84-yr-old, who died last Thursday would be buried in Benin.

However, the family is silent on the speculated circumstances of Mrs Igbinedion’s death.

Some online reports and social media posts had claimed that the ex-governor’s mother was strangled by her housemaid, at her residence in Ugbor, GRA, Benin-City.

According to PM News, the yet-to-be named housemaid, who is now on the run ransacked the deceased's home for jewelries and money after killing the old woman, who had been confined to a wheel chair since her 80th birthday.

A source close to the family told the online newspaper that security forces have been alerted with a view to tracking the runaway suspect down.

However, in a condolence message, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki said the deceased would be remembered for her wise counsel, charming character and love for God.

“I am saddened by the sad news of the passing of your dearly beloved mother, Mrs. Maria Oredola Igbinedion. Mama was loving and compassionate, giving herself freely to causes she cared deeply about and worked assiduously to make society better for all.

“She was a great mother, a loving wife and a conscientious community leader. Her kindness and warmth shone through her charitable endeavours and commitment to uplifting members of her immediate community.” the governor said.