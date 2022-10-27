RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Family seeks justice over alleged removal of dead child’s body parts

The family of Mr. Promise John has petitioned the Police Command in Delta over the alleged removal of some parts of their dead child in a hospital in Asaba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the alleged incident occurred on Oct. 10, 2022 after the newborn male child who was admitted at the El-Comfort Hospital, Asaba, was confirmed dead

The father of the child, Mr. Promise John, told journalists on Wednesday in Asaba that the baby was brought to the hospital on Sept. 29, but died after 11 days in the intensive care unit where he was placed on oxygen.

“After the child was confirmed dead, we came to carry the corpse on Monday morning; then we discovered that the eyes, the ear and parts of the face had been removed.

“We reported the matter to the police, but with the way the police was going about the case, it seemed they were trying to deny us justice.

“The case had been charged to court, but the police only charged the nurses on duty without joining the hospital. We demand that the hospital too should be charged for the crime.

“As I speak to you now, the three nurses that were arrested over the alleged crime had been released on bail,” John said.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Police Command in Delta, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Asaba, said the nurses involved had been charged to court

“The nurses on duty when the incident occured were arrested and had been charged to court, so there is no point joining the hospital,” Edafe said.

