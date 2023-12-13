ADVERTISEMENT
Family seeks justice as soldier stabs nightclub bouncer to death

Damilare Famuyiwa

The bouncer was said to have refused the soldier from entering the club because he had a weapon in his possession.

Police has commenced investigation [Linda Ikeji Blog]
Abbey, who was on duty, reportedly proceeded to conduct a routine search on the soldier at the entrance of the club and reportedly found a dagger on him.

Having discovered the dagger, the bouncer was said to have refused the soldier from entering the club, a development that led to an argument before the latter reached for his dagger.

According to the wife of the deceased, Diepreye Abbey, after she received the news of the incident, she started going from one hospital to another as she was told he was rushed to hospital.

The distraught mother of four, however, said when she eventually found where her husband was, he was already dead.

Her words: “We were checking all the hospitals to find out where they kept him but we didn’t see him.

“At last, there is a place called Macaulay, that is where I found him. When I got there, my husband was already dead.

“I started crying and I asked what really happened. They now told me that a uniformed man came to the club where he was working.

“As he was searching him and checking him all around, he said he could not allow him to enter the facility. From there, the problem started. They said the man stabbed him.”

The mother of four insisted on justice for her late husband.

I need justice for my husband. I have four children. Who will train them? I’m not working for now. I need justice,” she added.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko stated that an investigation had commenced to ascertain what really happened and to identify the suspect.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

