Family of 7 land in hospital after taking pap in Benue

The children involved are identified as Benjamin, Piko, Esther, Hassan, Emmanuel, and one other.

According to a community member named Adaji, who spoke with Punch, the widow and her family members began vomiting after eating the pap and were quickly taken to a private clinic in the community.

Adaji noted that the elderly widow and three of the children were unconscious when they arrived at the hospital.

Dr Oyaje Sule, also known as Dr Gana, who owns and operates the Dr Gana Clinic, confirmed the arrival of the seven patients at his clinic. He stated that three of the patients, including the widow, were brought in unconscious.

Dr Sule explained, "It is true they brought a woman I know from the community, along with her children and grandchildren, totalling seven, to my clinic this morning. The woman is a widow with three children and three grandchildren, whose ages range from three to 30 years, aside from the elderly grandmother.

"When they arrived, the woman and two others were unconscious, but thankfully they have since been revived."

Dr Sule further disclosed that the family had mistakenly used remnants of guinea corn already mixed with chemicals for planting to make the pap.

"After planting the guinea corn, they brought the remaining portion home, washed it, and ground it to make pap. It was after consuming the pap this morning that they began vomiting, and some lost consciousness before being rushed to my clinic," he said.

