Family of 7 die after allegedly eating contaminated cassava dish

The information was released in a statement by Nura Bello, Information Officer for the Sokoto State Ministry of Health, on behalf of Commissioner for Health, Hajiya Asabe Balarabe.

According to the statement, village head Malam Muhammadu Modi informed Balarabe, who visited the area with a delegation, that the victims included Malam Abubakar, his wife A’ishatu, and their five children. They had consumed the cassava meal for dinner last Wednesday.

“The victims comprised the father, Malam Abubakar, his wife, A’ishatu Abubakar and their five children.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The incident happened last Wednesday and the cause of the death is actually yet to be confirmed.

“He said this was because the suspected cassava had been used by about four houses in the village and no case of illness was recorded in those houses,” the statement read.

The exact cause of death remains unclear, as the same cassava was consumed by several other households in the village without any reported illness.

The village head expressed gratitude to Governor Dr. Ahmed Aliyu for his concern. Commissioner Balarabe stated that the delegation's visit was to investigate the incident and report back to the state government.

The Ministry plans to test samples from a surviving teenager who ate the same cassava meal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Balarabe offered condolences on behalf of the governor and called on residents to report any unusual illnesses promptly.

Director of Health for Shagari Local Government Area, Sani Bello Tambuwal, thanked the commissioner for her concern and hoped for continued support.