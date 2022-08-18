RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Family of 7 d*e after eating local delicacy in Zamfara State

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased family members, which included married women and teenagers, all passed away after their dinner together.

Family of 7 dies
Seven members of a family have passed away after eating a local delicacy of corn and vegetables known as dambu, for dinner.

A resident of the village, Muhammad Kabir, who is familiar with the matter, revealed that four of the victims (two married women and five teenagers) died on the spot, immediately after they finished eating the meal.

The three others, Kabir said, died after they were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

As soon as the family members finished eating the meal, four of them died on the spot. The three others were rushed to hospital, but they later died while receiving treatment,” Kabir stated as he gave an account of the incident.

In a statement addressed to members of the public, Zamfara State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Mohammed Shehu disclosed that the incident is currently being investigated as their deaths remain a mystery.

The incident, according to Shehu, happened on Monday, August 15, 2022, in Danbaza village, Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The statement read: “The incident happened on Monday immediately after the family took the meal prepared as their dinner.

“The police has taken samples of the meal for analysis and I assure the general public that results would be released to newsmen.”

Zamfara State Commissioner of Information, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, has however paid a condolence visit to the bereaved family, during which he prayed that God grant them the fortitude to bear their losses.

Similarly, the commissioner paid condolence visit to the family of Magajin Garin Danbaza, Alh Sani Mai Wanki Hula who died recently.

Damilare Famuyiwa
