Family mourns as Bukka Hut co-founder, Laolu martins dies

Martins, who served in the banking sector for more than 21 years before founding Bukka Hut, was said to have died in the late hours of Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

In a statement in which Martins’ demise was disclosed, his bereaved family said his funeral arrangements would soon be made public.

“We hereby solicit the support and understanding of everyone as the family grieves the loss of our beloved Laolu in our privacy.

“Our kind request is that you support the family – wife, children, aged mother and father and his siblings with your prayers at this difficult time.

“Further announcements will be made by the family,” the statement read.

However, while the cause of Martins’ death was yet to be confirmed by the deceased’s family, Eniola Daniel, a renowned journalist, in a tweet cited by this writer, claimed that the former committed suicide.

In the tweet, Daniel wrote that Martins, according to one of his friends and other sources, committed suicide for a reasons he wouldn’t state.

“The founder of Bhukka hospitality limited, Laolu Martins was said to have committed suicide around 3.a.m today in Lekki, Lagos. So sad.

“A friend of his and other sources claimed he committed suicide for a reason I don’t want to state here,” the tweet read partly.