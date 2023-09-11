ADVERTISEMENT
Family mourns as 2 sisters died in building collapse

Damilare Famuyiwa

Residents did everything they could to save both victims from the rubble.

It was gathered that the incident occurred due to a mudslide following a downpour on that day.

The victims, 16-year-old Suliyat and her 25-year-old elder sister, Nofisat, were reportedly trapped in the collapsed building.

Suliyat and Nofisat were said to be within the structure when the Saturday downpour started before the building caved in.

According to eyewitnesses, it took some time for neighbours to free the sisters, who were hurt and trapped within the collapsed structure.

The eyewitnesses added that as soon as they were rescued from the wreckage, the residents rushed both injured sisters to the Tomade Hospital, Ojodu Abiodun, which is close by.

A community resident who spoke anonymously because he was not authorised to speak for the family, claimed that everyone was taken off guard by the incident, adding that residents did everything they could to save both victims from the rubble.

The sisters were inside the house when the incident happened. We all jointly made efforts to rescue them from the wreckage. We immediately took them to the hospital. It’s so sad that we lost them,” the source was quoted as saying.

Confirming the tragic incident, Ogun State Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Odutola Omolola said the family insisted that the victims be buried immediately.

She added that investigations were ongoing on the incident.

