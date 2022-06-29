RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Family in panic as teenage apprentice goes missing in Lagos

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

Chinonso Orji, 17, was to have gone to get some food, but was nowhere to be found thereafter.

Teenager
Teenager

The family of one Chinonso Orji is currently in panic, as the 17-year-old went missing.

Recommended articles

The teenage boy, an indigene of Okoko, in the Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, reportedly left for his workplace around 9am on Saturday, June 25, 2022, and had yet to return home since then.

His elder sister Mercy stated that the missing boy was last week with a food vendor.

Her words: “He relocated to Lagos towards the end of February. I brought him here to learn clothing business in a boutique. He’s learning how to buy and sell wares at the boutique. He left the house around 9am on Thursday for the boutique. He was wearing a yellow shirt and jean trousers. He’s five feet and two inches tall.

“I reported the case at the Pen Cinema Police Station, Agege, where they promised us that announcements would be made on television and radio stations. Family members have also been asking questions and making calls. There was no strange behaviour from him and we do not suspect any foul play from anywhere.

“The last place we asked for him was where he used to eat and the food seller said she saw him when he came to buy food, but he could not wait because of the crowd at her shop.”

Speaking further, Mercy said the food vendor confirmed that the missing boy came to her shop.

She added that the food vendor said Chinonso was seen speaking with a group of yet-to-be-identified boys.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dapo Abiodun paid Ogun delegates to support Osinbajo — Ex Ogun Deputy Speaker

Dapo Abiodun paid Ogun delegates to support Osinbajo — Ex Ogun Deputy Speaker

Re-arraignment of Fani-Kayode’s wife stalled over absence of prosecutors

Re-arraignment of Fani-Kayode’s wife stalled over absence of prosecutors

Fayose goes against PDP as he expresses support for southern presidency

Fayose goes against PDP as he expresses support for southern presidency

Ortom: I’m praying, fasting to receive God’s approval to support Atiku

Ortom: I’m praying, fasting to receive God’s approval to support Atiku

APC youth leader, Israel describes Peter Obi’s supporters as rats

APC youth leader, Israel describes Peter Obi’s supporters as rats

Court frees false kidnap alarmist Ameerah Sufyan over ‘mental illness’

Court frees false kidnap alarmist Ameerah Sufyan over ‘mental illness’

Taliban bans women from participating in gathering to address national issues

Taliban bans women from participating in gathering to address national issues

Organ harvesting: Senate to visit Ekweremadu in London

Organ harvesting: Senate to visit Ekweremadu in London

APC: Ex-Kano Gov, Shekarau defects to NNPP over unsolved issues with Ganduje

APC: Ex-Kano Gov, Shekarau defects to NNPP over unsolved issues with Ganduje

Trending

Inside the most expensive school in Ghana where kindergarten costs GHc176K a year

Inside the most expensive school in Ghana where kindergarten costs GHc176K a year

My jealous husband removed my eye, cut off my fingers – Woman narrates (video)

Maureen Atieno Omolo

Tricycle rider rapes passenger at gunpoint before continuing the ride

Spousal rape

Kidnappers cut off former Nigeria lawmaker’s head after taking ransom

kidnapper