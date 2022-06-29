Family in panic as teenage apprentice goes missing in Lagos

The teenage boy, an indigene of Okoko, in the Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, reportedly left for his workplace around 9am on Saturday, June 25, 2022, and had yet to return home since then.

His elder sister Mercy stated that the missing boy was last week with a food vendor.

Her words: “He relocated to Lagos towards the end of February. I brought him here to learn clothing business in a boutique. He’s learning how to buy and sell wares at the boutique. He left the house around 9am on Thursday for the boutique. He was wearing a yellow shirt and jean trousers. He’s five feet and two inches tall.

“I reported the case at the Pen Cinema Police Station, Agege, where they promised us that announcements would be made on television and radio stations. Family members have also been asking questions and making calls. There was no strange behaviour from him and we do not suspect any foul play from anywhere.

“The last place we asked for him was where he used to eat and the food seller said she saw him when he came to buy food, but he could not wait because of the crowd at her shop.”

Speaking further, Mercy said the food vendor confirmed that the missing boy came to her shop.