Family demands justice after 5-year-old pupil is found dead in school's dustbin

Mildred Xorlali Babantsi

A five-year-old pupil was tragically found dead in a school dustbin at Mihango Primary ECDE Centre, situated in Embakasi, Nairobi County, Kenya.

Hellen Atunga, the child’s mother, shared her heartbreak in an interview with TUKO.co.ke after receiving a distressing call just hours after dropping off her twins at the school. A postmortem examination revealed that the child died of asphyxiation due to food obstructing her airways. However, the grieving mother is concerned about the circumstances leading to her daughter's sudden death and is calling for further clarification.

The bereaved family in Utawala, Embakasi, is now seeking justice after the mysterious death of their five-year-old daughter. The events surrounding her untimely passing remain unclear, leaving the family devastated and desperate for answers.

Hellen Atunga recounted how her day began like any other as she prepared her twins for school on Friday, 27th September. In her interview with TUKO.co.ke, Atunga said the school contacted her during the day with alarming news about one of her children.

The heartbroken mother was then directed to a medical facility, where she learned the devastating news of her daughter’s death. “When I arrived at the medical facility in Utawala, I found my daughter lying cold. It was a heartbreaking moment,” Atunga recalled, her voice filled with sorrow.

According to reports, the child was discovered unresponsive inside a dustbin within the school compound.

File image of a crime scene cordoned off by police
A postmortem revealed that the cause of death was asphyxiation, with food blocking her airways, which was likely a result of compression. “The postmortem showed that food had blocked her airways, but we are still in the dark about how this happened,” Atunga said, expressing her family’s frustration with the school's administration for not providing clear details about the incident.

“We just want to know what happened to our daughter. She was always so jovial, loving, and protective of her twin sister,” the grieving mother added.

Mihango Primary and ECDE administrations declined to provide any statements on the development when TUKO.co.ke contacted them. However, they did indicate that the matter is currently under investigation. The police in Kayole have informed the family that a thorough investigation is now underway.

Mildred Xorlali Babantsi

