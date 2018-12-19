The family of Adebomojo Oluwaseun, a Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) official who was killed by a hit-and-run driver, has called on the agency to release his body for burial rites.

Speaking to journalists in Akure, on behalf of the family, an elder sister to the deceased FSRC official, Mrs Adeola George-Ogosi, revealed that they are suspecting foul play by the agency.

She explained that the family has been in grief since his death especially their aged mother and wife of the deceased.

George-Ogosi revealed that both the deceased's mother and wife are on hospital beds over the shock of his death.

She said "Since the news about Seun's death was broken, the family has been in sadness. His mother and wife are currently on hospital bed and doctors are still trying to revive them from the shock.

"We were told by the FRSC that it has completed his autopsy on Monday, every necessary documents have been filled and we are expecting his body to arrive today, only to be told that there is an order from above that his body should not be released.

"This has caused us another trauma. We are appealing to well-meaning Nigerians to speak to the FRSC. We were told the driver escaped but the vehicle had been impounded. However, what has happened can't be reversed but we must forestall the occurrence of another sad event in the family."

Mrs George-Ogosi warned that there might be consequences following the delay in releasing his body by the FRSC.

Late Adebomojo, aged 32, who was an official at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command of the agency, died on December 16 while on official duty.