Families win N180,000 cash, supplies of Peak Chocolate in ‘Family Contest 2.0’

After weeks of an interesting, intense and suspense-filled competition, the show ended with top 10 families battling for the grand prize of N100,000 and a year’s supply of Peak Chocolate. The finalists were given 60 seconds each to answer as many questions as possible. The Adesanya family won the contest.

Clinching the second and third spots were the Ohalem and Baldwin families, winning N50,000 and six months’ supply of Peak Chocolate, and N30,000 plus three months’ supply of the delicious and highly nutritious Peak Chocolate respectively.

Other top seven contestants were rewarded with shopping vouchers. Viewers were also rewarded with airtime throughout the contest.

According to Grace Onwubuemeli, Marketing Manager, Peak Milk, “The Peak Chocolate Family Contest is part of the brand’s commitment to continually foster unity among families and to remind Nigerians that family is our greatest gift and support system through thick and thin. We are glad to have been able to put together such a great and rewarding show and smiles on people’s faces.”

Every week, throughout the campaign, 10 families were shortlisted to contest by answering general knowledge questions within 60 seconds. The top three families with the highest number of questions answered each week advanced to the grand finale.

On her part, the Brand Manager Peak Chocolate, Feyisola Alabi, noted that Peak Chocolate will not relent in providing families with the nourishment that they deserve, while creating memorable and delightful experiences for them.

“We want to send a big thank you to everyone who participated in the Peak Chocolate Family Contest 2.0 and helped to make it a success! We congratulate the winning families of Adesanya, Ohalem and Baldwin. We look forward to another power-packed season next year” Alabi said.

With over 60 years in the dairy industry, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC is using its platform and network to nourish Nigerians with quality dairy nutrition and educating families on the importance of good nutrition.

