Families escape death as two-storey building collapses in Lagos

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Four families occupying a two-storey building at Onipanu area of Lagos on Tuesday night scampered to safety before the building collapsed to the ground.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, South-West Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Farinloye said that the building, located at No 15 Oke Arin Street, off Shillon, Onipanu, a suburb of Lagos, belongs to Christ Divine Church.

Farinloye said that the building was not an abandoned property, as being speculated.

“The four families escaped to safety after noticing signs from the building.

“Efforts are on ground for the families to retrieve their personal belongings,” Farinloye said.

He added that no one was injured and no life lost.

Farinloye said that emergency responders at the scene of the incident included personnel from the Civil Defence, Police, NEMA and Lagos State Building Control Agency.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA said that one adult male sustained minor injury during the collapse.

The LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Dr Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said in a statement that the victim had been taken to the hospital.

A passerby, Mr Ibrahim Shefiu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said that the occupants had already left the building before its collapse.

