Fallen container crushes man to death, hospitalizes lady in Lagos

It was gathered that the incident happened when the truck’s brake failed while enroute the COSTAIN roundabout in Lagos.

According to eyewitnesses, as the truck’s brake failed, the 40ft container load on it fell off, and crushed the two victims.

Confirming the incident, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said while the male victim died on the spot, the female survived the incident.

The rescued female victim, according to LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, sustained severe injuries that included a broken left leg.

“Upon arrival at the incident scene, an articulated truck laden with a 40ft container was discovered to have fallen. Further investigations revealed that the truck had suffered brake failure while enroute the COSTAIN roundabout and as a result, the container load fell off the back of the truck conveying it.

“Unfortunately, the container fell on an adult male and adult female. The adult male was totally crushed and immediately lost his life as a result of the trauma, while the adult female was extricated alive by the LRT through the deployment of the agency’s heavy-duty forklift- the Goliath. Thereafter, the Agency’s paramedics administered pre-hospital care before quickly conveying her to a nearby hospital.

“The deceased adult male body has been bagged and handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, SEHMU, for further action.

“The truck and its fallen container have been recovered off the road with aid of the Agency’s heavy-duty forklift and placed on a nearby layby before being handed over to Officers of the Nigerian Police at the incident scene.

“Present at the operation was the LASEMA LRT, LASAMBUS, and officials of the Nigerian Police Force.”