Fake soldier jailed 15 years for duping a chief over recruitment

The news website reported the Prosecutor as saying that the convict has been parading as a military officer duping innocent people under the pretense of recruiting them into the Ghana Armed Forces.

He visited his girlfriend at Krofrom -Jacobu four months ago wearing a military T-Shirt claiming that he was from a Military base at Sunyani.

The convict managed to convince one Abena Nyarko -sister of his lover and collected Gh1,300 to facilitate her recruitment into the Military.

He then went on to take Ghc15,000 from no less a person than a chief -Nana Kwarteng Ababio II under the pretense of enlisting his four children into the Ghana Army but failed to honour his promise to the victims.

Instead, he went into hiding until he was arrested by Police at his hideout at Krofrom -Jacobu and then arraigned to court.

Upon his arrest, police officers discovered a military T-shirt from his bag.