ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

'I will never do internet fraud' - Fake senator says after robbing Spaniard €47,000

News Agency Of Nigeria

The fake senator pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency.

Fake senator vows to avoid fraud after defrauding Spaniard of €47,000 [Financial Times]
Fake senator vows to avoid fraud after defrauding Spaniard of €47,000 [Financial Times]

Recommended articles

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had arraigned the convict on two counts of intent to defraud over the Internet. He pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency.

Delivering judgment, Justice Aliyu Shafa, also gave him an option of a fine of ₦5million. Shafa ordered that the ₦30 million, and 1,300 dollars recovered from the convict be forfeited to the victim, Maria Del Rosario san Jose Garces through the Spanish embassy in Nigeria and evidence of forfeiture be filed through the registrar of the court within two weeks.

He said that the items recovered from the convict which includes; one black Camry 2017 model car, Samsung S 23, Apple iPhone 13 cellphone and HP EliteBook be forfeited to the government and the proceeds of sell be remitted to the victim through the Spanish embassy in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the convict in his plea for mercy told the court that he was sincerely sorry for his misconduct and bad character.

“I am a changed person and plead with the court to tamper justice with mercy. I will never have anything to do with internet fraud again,” he pleaded.

The Defence Counsel, Adaji Abel in support of the allocation by the convict pleaded with the court to tamper justice with mercy. Abel said that the convict was a first-time offender, had co-operated with the EFCC investigation, made restitution and had provided useful information to the investigator to arrest another criminal fraudster.

The Prosecution Counsel, Deborah Adamu-Eteh told the court that the convict between December 12, 2021 and November 12, 2022, with intent to defraud over the internet pretended to be Fahad Tonny Makwe, Bryan and Senator Tompolo.

Adamu-Eteh said that the convict claimed to be a white man Diplomatic Solicitor with phone number +34613208672. She said that the convict in that assumed character obtained the sum of 47,082 Euros from one Maria Del Rosario san Jose Garces, a citizen of Spain through a Bitcoin wallet address which the convict created.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that the convict also, between January 13, 2023, and February 3, 2023, obtained a total sum of 9,853 from his victim a Spanish citizen. The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provision of Section 321 of the Penal Code and was punishable under Section 324 of the same Act.

The prosecutor had earlier told the court that the convict had restituted the sum of ₦30 million, 1,300 dollars, one black Camry 2017 model car, Samsung S 23, Apple iPhone 13 and HP EliteBook. She prayed to the court that the money and instrument recovered from the convict be forfeited to the Federal Government through the EFCC.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

VIDEO: Fire guts section of $19bn Dangote Refinery

VIDEO: Fire guts section of $19bn Dangote Refinery

Kogi Gov's wife builds rehabilition centre to rescue drug addicts from destruction

Kogi Gov's wife builds rehabilition centre to rescue drug addicts from destruction

Anambra 2025: APC chieftain reacts to scramble over zoning principle

Anambra 2025: APC chieftain reacts to scramble over zoning principle

El-Rufai takes Kaduna Assembly to court over ₦432bn probe report

El-Rufai takes Kaduna Assembly to court over ₦432bn probe report

Lawmakers demand arrest of NCAT director over sale of $1.2m helicopter

Lawmakers demand arrest of NCAT director over sale of $1.2m helicopter

2.6 million die yearly from alcohol and drug abuse in low-income countries

2.6 million die yearly from alcohol and drug abuse in low-income countries

Anambra Police officer wanted for extorting ₦810,000 from young businessman

Anambra Police officer wanted for extorting ₦810,000 from young businessman

FG releases ₦300bn for repairs of 330 roads, bridges

FG releases ₦300bn for repairs of 330 roads, bridges

FEC steps down minimum wage memo for consultation, organised labour reacts

FEC steps down minimum wage memo for consultation, organised labour reacts

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Police officers on the run (Illustraton - NewDawnNigeria)

After hot chase, Police arrest passenger attempting to snatch cab from driver

Africa is beautiful, the media lied to us - African American lady urge visits

Africa is beautiful, the media lied to us - African American lady urges visits

55-year-old woman kills 76-year-old mother after pastor says she's a witch

55-year-old woman kills 76-year-old mother after pastor says she's a witch

3 men land in court for tampering with Ekiti community transformer

3 men land in court for tampering with Ekiti community transformer