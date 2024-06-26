'I will never do internet fraud' - Fake senator says after robbing Spaniard €47,000

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had arraigned the convict on two counts of intent to defraud over the Internet. He pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency.

Delivering judgment, Justice Aliyu Shafa, also gave him an option of a fine of ₦5million. Shafa ordered that the ₦30 million, and 1,300 dollars recovered from the convict be forfeited to the victim, Maria Del Rosario san Jose Garces through the Spanish embassy in Nigeria and evidence of forfeiture be filed through the registrar of the court within two weeks.

He said that the items recovered from the convict which includes; one black Camry 2017 model car, Samsung S 23, Apple iPhone 13 cellphone and HP EliteBook be forfeited to the government and the proceeds of sell be remitted to the victim through the Spanish embassy in Nigeria.

Earlier, the convict in his plea for mercy told the court that he was sincerely sorry for his misconduct and bad character.

“I am a changed person and plead with the court to tamper justice with mercy. I will never have anything to do with internet fraud again,” he pleaded.

The Defence Counsel, Adaji Abel in support of the allocation by the convict pleaded with the court to tamper justice with mercy. Abel said that the convict was a first-time offender, had co-operated with the EFCC investigation, made restitution and had provided useful information to the investigator to arrest another criminal fraudster.

The Prosecution Counsel, Deborah Adamu-Eteh told the court that the convict between December 12, 2021 and November 12, 2022, with intent to defraud over the internet pretended to be Fahad Tonny Makwe, Bryan and Senator Tompolo.

Adamu-Eteh said that the convict claimed to be a white man Diplomatic Solicitor with phone number +34613208672. She said that the convict in that assumed character obtained the sum of 47,082 Euros from one Maria Del Rosario san Jose Garces, a citizen of Spain through a Bitcoin wallet address which the convict created.

She said that the convict also, between January 13, 2023, and February 3, 2023, obtained a total sum of 9,853 from his victim a Spanish citizen. The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provision of Section 321 of the Penal Code and was punishable under Section 324 of the same Act.