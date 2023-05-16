Fake police inspector lands in real police net in Lagos

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), for the command, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

Hundeyin said that the suspect had been operating with his unregistered motorcycle for commercial transportation around the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

He said that a patrol team, who suspected him to be fake, stopped to question his identity on Sunday at about 10:22 pm.

"The suspect impersonated and claimed to be an Inspector of Police. The suspect has no fixed police formation and the identity card found on him was not genuine.

"The suspect is in police custody and his motorcycle impounded; to be taken to the Taskforce.