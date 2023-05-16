The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Fake police inspector lands in real police net in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspect has no fixed police formation and the identity card found on him was not genuine.

The suspect was arrested at a checkpoint in Lagos (image used for illustration) [AFP]
The suspect was arrested at a checkpoint in Lagos (image used for illustration) [AFP]

Recommended articles

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), for the command, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

Hundeyin said that the suspect had been operating with his unregistered motorcycle for commercial transportation around the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

He said that a patrol team, who suspected him to be fake, stopped to question his identity on Sunday at about 10:22 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The suspect impersonated and claimed to be an Inspector of Police. The suspect has no fixed police formation and the identity card found on him was not genuine.

"The suspect is in police custody and his motorcycle impounded; to be taken to the Taskforce.

"The suspect will be charged to court for impersonation soon," he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I’ll never congratulate Tinubu, Bode George insists

I’ll never congratulate Tinubu, Bode George insists

Bill that allows independent candidacy for elections moves to Buhari's table

Bill that allows independent candidacy for elections moves to Buhari's table

Report blames poverty for 71% of gender-based violence cases in Nigeria

Report blames poverty for 71% of gender-based violence cases in Nigeria

2 EFCC officials arrested, charged over death of colleague

2 EFCC officials arrested, charged over death of colleague

PDP dismisses suspension of Makarfi by ward executives

PDP dismisses suspension of Makarfi by ward executives

NYSC wants corps members to be hardworking, make families proud

NYSC wants corps members to be hardworking, make families proud

Over 40 senators meet with Akpabio, Barau to resolve APC's zoning crisis

Over 40 senators meet with Akpabio, Barau to resolve APC's zoning crisis

Kwankwaso meets Tinubu in France, accepts to join his govt of national unity

Kwankwaso meets Tinubu in France, accepts to join his govt of national unity

Judge sends journalists out of courtroom to protect identity of witness against Kyari

Judge sends journalists out of courtroom to protect identity of witness against Kyari

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Defilement

Court remands teacher who allegedly defiled 3 pupils during extra classes

The Dubai-based social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha (middle) had been dodging the EFCC for months before he was rearrested [Twitter/@NaijaPR]

EFCC arrests Mompha, again, on alleged ₦6 billion fraud case

Bank staffers arrested

Bank staff pushes debtor’s wife to d*ath in Ogun

People shot dead [The New York Times]

3 reportedly shot dead by suspected cultist in Ondo